Education Ministry relaxes criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture

  • Aug 04 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 20:01 ist
Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Credit: PTI Photo

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday relaxed admission criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture courses in view of the partial cancellation of class 12 board exams.

"In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by several boards across the country, the Ministry of Education on the recommendations of Council of Architecture has decided to relax the eligibility for admission to B.Arch Course for 2020-2021,” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted.

"Now, candidates who have passed the 10+2 scheme of examination with PCM subjects or 10+3 diploma with Mathematics shall be eligible for admission to the first year of B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021," he added.

