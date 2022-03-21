Education of Ukraine returnees in Centre plans, SC told

Attorney General KK Venugopal made the submission in response to two petitions filed in the top court

Ashish Tripathi
  • Mar 21 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 14:16 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Monday told the Supreme Court that the central government is looking into the issue of further studies of over 22,500 medical students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine in a mammoth exercise.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice NV Ramana recorded the submission that the government was considering the representation made with regard to future studies of the students, disposing of two petitions in the matter.

In his submission, Venugopal said that 22,500 students from the country and other nationalities were brought back and a mammoth task has been completed.

Petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari, however, asked the court to ensure that the education of the students is not hampered and that they be allowed to continue studies in the country.

After querying Venugopal and recording his submission, the court disposed of the matter.

Besides Tiwari, Fathima Ahana, a student from National Medical University in Odessa of Ukraine had approached the court for a direction to the Union government to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine.

On March 4, the court had told the central government to consider the anxiety of Indian citizens stuck in war-torn Ukraine, as the government had by then launched Operation Ganga to bring back students from different universities across Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that the embassy officials in Ukraine and neighbouring countries—Poland, Slovak Republic, Hungary, Romania and Moldova—worked day and night with Russian-speaking officials to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens under Operation Ganga, launched on February 26.

