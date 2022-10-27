Efforts on for Hindi's inclusion at UN: Jaishankar

Efforts on for Hindi's inclusion in official languages at UN but will take some time: Jaishankar

The UN has six official languages — English, Russian, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic and French

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 27 2022, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 19:01 ist

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said efforts are on to get Hindi recognised as an official language at the United Nations and progress has been made in that direction but it will take some time.

He made the remarks at an event in Delhi where it was announced that the next World Hindi Conference will be organised in Nadi, Fiji from February 15-17 next year.

Asked about efforts to include Hindi among the official languages at the UN, Jaishankar said, "You would know Hindi is being used in UNESCO. As far as the use of Hindi in its headquarters is concerned, we have an MoU with them, they are using it in social media and newsletters. It will take some time in expanding this, it is not so easy that a language is introduced in the UN process."

"Work is being done on it, progress has been made and it is our expectation that this will move forward," he said.

The UN has six official languages — English, Russian, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic and French.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, "The 12th World Hindi Conference will be organised in Nadi, Fiji from February 15-17 next year. It is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Fijian government."

The logo of the World Hindi Conference and the website were also unveiled at the event.

The logo has been selected through a competition that saw 1,436 entries. Out of these, 78 were shortlisted and the entry by Munna Kushwaha of Mumbai was eventually selected. The winner will be given a cash prize of Rs 75,000.

Earlier, Jaishankar participated in the first meeting of the advisory committee and sub-committees set up to organise the 12th World Hindi Conference.

"Participated in the first meeting of the advisory committee and sub-committees formed to organise the 12th World Hindi Conference. The Modi government is making remarkable efforts for the promotion of Hindi at the international level," Jaishankar tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

S Jaishankar
United Nations
Hindi
UN

What's Brewing

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

'Kantara' finds itself in a series of controversies

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

22 years of Big B, SRK, Aishwarya-starrer 'Mohabbatein'

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

'When's baby coming?' Chinese authorities ask newlyweds

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

In Pics | India's stunning Blue Flag certified beaches

 