Eggs and cakes are the new metaphors in Goa politics  

Eggs and cakes appear to have become the new political metaphors in poll-bound Goa.

On Saturday when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went around offering cakes to defecting legislators, supporters of a BJP MLA, who had switched over from the Congress in 2019, hurled eggs on AAP supporters.

AAP, as part of its "clean goa politics from the trend of defection" campaign, offered cakes with a politically styled theme to 10 defector MLAs.

"Today is a reminder to all those people who have voted for the Congress. We have come to the legislator's doorstep to remind them that they have betrayed the people's vote," Aam Aadmi Party worker Cecille Rodrigues told DH after she along with a group of workers appeared at the private residence of Jennifer Monserrate, Goa's Minister for Revenue, near Panaji.

AAP volunteers carried two cakes to be gifted to her and her legislator husband Atanasio, both of whom were a part of the group of 10 MLAs who joined the BJP after splitting the Congress in July 2019.

The chocolate cakes were embellished with icing which depicted a hand -- the Congress party symbol -- holding a lotus -- the BJP's party symbol.

Trouble, however, festered after AAP supporters turned up at the residence of Nuvem BJP MLA Wilfred D'Sa armed with cakes.

D'Sa supporters jeered the dozen-odd AAP volunteers and flung eggs at the latter, also flinging the cake to the ground.

AAP Delhi MLA Atishi who is anchoring the party's #LetsCleanGoaPolitics campaign said that the cakes were presented to the defecting MLAs on the occasion of their two-year-anniversary of defecting to the BJP after being elected to the state assembly in 2017 on a Congress ticket.

“The people of Goa wanted change and they thought the Congress represented change. Instead, the Congress sold the votes of the people of Goa to the BJP and the BJP bought these votes. Together they form the Congress Janata Party,” Atishi said.

Elections to the Goa legislative assembly are scheduled to be held in early 2022.