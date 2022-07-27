Egypt, India sign MoU to build green hydrogen factory

Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8 bn

According to the MoU, Indian ReNew Power Private Limited will build a factory to produce 20,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, with investments worth $8 billion

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Jul 27 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 22:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Indian company to build a green hydrogen factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

According to the MoU, Indian ReNew Power Private Limited will build a factory to produce 20,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, with investments worth $8 billion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Green Hydrogen
India News
Egypt

What's Brewing

Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet

Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

 