Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8 bn

Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Indian company to build a green hydrogen factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.
According to the MoU, Indian ReNew Power Private Limited will build a factory to produce 20,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, with investments worth $8 billion.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet
Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years
Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered
Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys
Why Kerala often reports first disease cases
Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees