Eight civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Eight civilians were injured in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday when unidentified militants lobbed a grenade at security forces.
An official said that militants hurled a grenade towards security forces at around 11:20 am. "The grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the busy market resulting in injuries to eight civilians," he said.
The injured civilians were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.
Reports said immediately after the attack the area was cordoned off and a massive search operation was launched to track down the attackers.
There has been a spurt in grenade attack cases by the militants in Kashmir in recent months in which dozens of civilians and security forces personnel have been injured.
