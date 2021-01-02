Eight civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Eight civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

The civilians' condition is said to be stable

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jan 02 2021, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 12:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Eight civilians were injured in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday when unidentified militants lobbed a grenade at security forces.

An official said that  militants hurled a grenade towards security forces at around 11:20 am. "The grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the busy market resulting in injuries to eight civilians," he said.

The injured civilians were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Reports said immediately after the attack the area was cordoned off and a massive search operation was launched to track down the attackers.

There has been a spurt in grenade attack cases by the militants in Kashmir in recent months in which dozens of civilians and security forces personnel have been injured.

