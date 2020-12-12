Eight injured in explosion, fire in chemical factory near Hyderabad

A blast and ensuing huge fire inside a private chemicals unit in the Bollarum industrial area near Hyderabad has injured around eight workers.

The wounded employees were shifted to a private hospital and are undergoing treatment. Two persons are reportedly in a serious condition. There is no confirmation of any death.

The incident took place during the lunch hour and a shift change, which prevented a bigger catastrophe in terms of loss of life and injuries. The blast, said to be of a reactor, has ripped off the roof of the shed and collapsed the structure. Window panes of nearby buildings were shattered due to the impact. Thick smoke enveloped the unit for some time.

Five fire-tenders rushed to the spot - Vindhya Organics, and brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to the neighboring factories. Furnaces, reactors etc in the adjacent units were shut and workers also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Local MLA Mahipal Reddy, who visited the site, has blamed the private company's management for the industrial accident. “The management is risking the workers' lives with their negligence. Inspector of factories, pollution control officials are not focussing attention to prevent such disasters,” the TRS MLA said.