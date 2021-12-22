Eight members stay away from Lok Sabha citing wedding, jail term, illness

Eight members of Lok Sabha had sought permission to skip the Winter Session of Lok Sabha for reasons ranging from marriage to detention in jail.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha member Indra Hang Subba sought leave from the entire Winter Session of Parliament on account of his marriage.

Samajwadi Party member Mohammad Azam Khan (Rampur) and Bahujan Samaj Party member Atul Kumar Singh have sought leave of absence from the Lok Sabha on account of their detention in jail.

Also Read | Naidu asks Rajya Sabha MPs to 'reflect' on 47.90% productivity

Former union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Sanjay Dhotre, Trinamool member Sisir Kumar Adhikari, and BJP member V Srinivas Prasad had sought leave of absence from the House citing illness.

Vijay Baghel, BJP member from Durg in Chhattisgarh had sought leave of absence from the House citing elections in his constituency.

Singh, Pokhriyal. Dhotre and Adhikari were granted leave for 26 days on August 6, a report on Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House, chaired by Congress member Ravneet Singh Bittu, said.

Check out latest DH videos here