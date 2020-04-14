Eight more test COVID-19 positive in Kerala, 13 recover

Eight new fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, while 13 more were recovered.

All fresh cases were reported from North Kerala districts with four in Kannur, three in Kozhikode and one on Kasargod. Five of them came from Dubai and others got infected through a local contact. Among the 13 recovered, six were Kasargod natives.

Total infected persons in Kerala till Tuesday are 386, of which 211 recovered so far, while two died and the remaining 173 are under treatment.

The state government is likely to announce certain relaxations in lockdown norms by Wednesday.