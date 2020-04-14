Eight more test COVID-19 positive in Kerala, 13 recover

Eight more test COVID-19 positive in Kerala, 13 recover

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Apr 14 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 21:10 ist

Eight new fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, while 13 more were recovered.

All fresh cases were reported from North Kerala districts with four in Kannur, three in Kozhikode and one on Kasargod. Five of them came from Dubai and others got infected through a local contact. Among the 13 recovered, six were Kasargod natives.

Total infected persons in Kerala till Tuesday are 386, of which 211 recovered so far, while two died and the remaining 173 are under treatment.

The state government is likely to announce certain relaxations in lockdown norms by Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Kerala
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 