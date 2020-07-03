Eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel killed, seven injured in encounter with criminals in Kanpur

Eight Uttar Pradesh cops, including a circle officer (CO) and an inspector, were killed in an encounter with a dreaded criminal and his gang members in the state's Kanpur district on Friday.

Seven policemen were injured in the gun battle and were admitted to the hospital in Kanpur town, where the condition of at least one was stated to be critical.

According to UP director general of police (DGP) H.C.Awasthi, a police team had gone to Bikaru village in the district on being tipped that Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter, who faced over 60 cases, including those of murders, robberies, extortion and kidnappings, was hiding there.

The police team came under intense fire as soon as it reached the house, where Vikas was allegedly hiding, he said adding that eight cops were killed in the fierce gun battle. The criminals managed to escape.

The police, however, claimed that they managed to gun down two members of the gang later in the day a few kilometres away from the encounter site.

Sources said that the criminals had prior information about the police action and that they were fully prepared to attack them with automatic weapons.

''A JCB machine was deliberately parked on the road to prevent the cops from reaching the village....it was an ambush,'' said a senior police official in Kanpur.

The borders of the district had been sealed and a massive hunt had been launched to nab Vikas and the other gang members. Senior police officials, including the DGP, were camping in Kanpur. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also likely to visit the town to meet the injured cops.

Vikas had a long criminal history. In 2001 he had shot dead a UP status rank minister and senior BJP leader Santosh Shukla inside a police station in Kanpur.

The opposition leaders condemned the killings and said that the law and order situation in the state had worsened under the BJP rule.

''When the cops are not safe in the state, what can be said about the common people?'' former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.

''The incident exposed link between the rulers and the criminals....the cops paid a price,'' Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said.