Eighty-eight passengers from four states tested positive for Covid-19: BMC

Mumbai city has recorded over 2.86 lakh Covid-19 cases and 10,900 fatalities to date

Mumbai,
  • Dec 08 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 22:49 ist
Only 88 out of over two lakh train passengers arriving in Mumbai from four states who were screened at railway stations have tested positive for coronavirus so far, civic officials said on Tuesday.

Since the last week of November, passengers arriving in Mumbai by train from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat are screened at railway stations in the city, and those with symptoms are made to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests.

As of Tuesday, 26 passengers had tested positive following screening at Dadar station, 25 at Bandra Terminus, 18 at Mumbai Central, Nine at Borivali, eight at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and two at CSMT station, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The highest 68,701 passengers were screened at Borivali station, followed by 62,425 at Mumbai Central and 43,640 at Bandra Terminus.

