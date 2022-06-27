Eknath Shinde dials Raj Thackeray amid deepening political crisis

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over phone twice amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, according to ANI.

Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed the agency.

Rebel legislators led by Eknath Shinde inched closer to formally getting their group recognised and pulling out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress dispensation is contemplating action against the rebels and ministers and dealing with them sternly which may include disqualification, suspension from the party and stripping their portfolios.

