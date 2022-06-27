Shinde dials Raj Thackeray as political crisis deepens

Eknath Shinde dials Raj Thackeray amid deepening political crisis

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2022, 08:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 08:47 ist
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shide and MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photos

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over phone twice amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, according to ANI.

Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed the agency. 

Rebel legislators led by Eknath Shinde inched closer to formally getting their group recognised and pulling out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Also read: Rebel Sena leaders may stake claim to form government in next 2 days, says report

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress dispensation is contemplating action against the rebels and ministers and dealing with them sternly which may include disqualification, suspension from the party and stripping their portfolios.

More to follow...

Maharashtra
Eknath Shide
Raj Thackeray
India News

