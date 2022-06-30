Eknath Shinde to be new Maharashtra CM as Fadnavis exacts revenge

Hard-core Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Shinde at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

Shinde (58) cornered Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to resign leading to the collapse of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

An ardent follower of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, he is a protege of ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe.

Shinde would head a government comprising BJP and the Shiv Sena group headed by him.

Click here for latest updates on Maharashtra politics

BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis would take charge of the "remote-control" sacrificing the post of Chief Minister but managed to exact revenge on Thackeray, who fought the 2019 Vidhan Sabha alliance but then stitched an alliance with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Shinde had rebelled with 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena - which had a strength of 55 - and has support of 10-plus independent/others.

The Shiv Sena legislature party is issuing a whip asking all legislators to be in Goa - a development that has created unease among the 16 others who had sided with the Thackerays.

“The BJP is walking cautiously. There are many reasons for Fadnavis not accepting the post of CM. As a kingmaker he would hold the remote-control. Also, it needs to be noted that the Supreme Court verdict on disqualification of 16 MLAs of the rebel camp is pending. Besides, those who would not get top posts would be in the radar of the Shiv Sena,” a senior political observer and a veteran of Maharashtra politics told DH.

Also read: Uddhav Thackeray faces uphill tasks of revitalising Shiv Sena, regaining its hardline Hindutva identity

“Besides, Fadnavis would play a major role check-mating the moves and overtures from Shiv Sena,” a political source said.

“Shinde saheb would be the Chief Minister, the BJP will support the government…I would not be part of the ministry…I will be there for all help and support,” Fadnavis said.

“The BJP has 120 MLAs but despite that Fadnavis didn't take the post of CM…it’s an example in Indian politics,” Shinde said.

The Thane strongmen also expressed his gratitude to Fadnavis along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda and other BJP leaders for showing "generosity" and making Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik the CM of the state.