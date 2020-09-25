Election Commission press conference highlights: Counting of Bihar Assembly elections to be on November 10

Over 7.29 crore people of Bihar are expected to cast votes between October 28 and November 7 next to elect 243 members of the state legislative assembly in the first direct polls of the country in the Covid-19 era. The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of the assembly polls in Bihar on Friday. The polling will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The votes will be counted on November 10.