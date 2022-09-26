Election Commission to focus on issue of democracy within parties: Report

EC to focus on issue of democracy within parties

An official said the EC will ask parties to follow the internal democracy commitments

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 26 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 21:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission (EC) of India is likely to focus on the issue of internal democracy within the political parties soon. The EC has been delisting Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) since May for not complying with the EC norms.

An official said the EC will ask parties to follow the internal democracy commitments, though the Representation of the People Act, 1951 does not mandate the internal elections. The EC guidelines for parties applying for registration mention that applicants should submit a copy of the party's constitution, a report in The Hindu said.

“There should be a specific provision in the Constitution/rules and regulations/memorandum of the party regarding organisational elections at different levels and the periodicity of such elections and terms of office of the office-bearers of the party (sic),” the EC guidelines say.

The commission has asked the Law Ministry for the power to deregister political parties in the past, but the proposal has not been accepted so far.

