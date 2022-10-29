Election FAQs | Documents that can be used for voting

Election FAQs | Documents that serve as valid ID proofs for voting

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 29 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 19:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Many people in India, for one reason or another, may not possess physical copies of their voter ID cards.

However, voter ID cards, while preferred, are not necessary to cast a vote, something that should be kept in mind in view of the upcoming state elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Here are some alternative documents that serve as valid ID proofs and can be used to cast votes without a voter ID card.

Preliminary steps:

Before going out to vote, you need to ensure that your name is included on the electoral rolls. A voter ID number or EPIC number is not required for finding your name on electoral rolls. Check this guide for further details on the process.

Once you've confirmed that your name is on electoral rolls, you can use certain official documents as alternatives to a voter ID card.

List of alternative documents that serve as a valid ID proofs:

1. PAN card
2. Aadhaar card
3. Driving licence
4. Passport
5. A passbook with your photo, issued by a bank or a post office
6. Pension documents (for retired persons)
7. Service ID cards issued by a state government or the Central government, or by a PSU
8. MGNREGA job card
9. Health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment

Voter ID
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Elections
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
India News
Election FAQs

