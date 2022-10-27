How to see results for your constituency?

Election FAQs: How to check results for your constituency?

Once the counting is complete, the list of parties will be presented with the total number of seats won by each party

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2022, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 20:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Polling for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 12, 2022, and the votes will be counted on December 8.

Here is how you can check the results of your constituency:

1. Go to the election results page of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Read | Election FAQs: What happens on counting day?

2. Select the election results options displayed on the website.

3. Select the state/constituency of your choice from the tab that opens. While the results are being counted, the pages will be refreshed periodically as more rounds of counting are conducted.

Once the counting is complete, the list of parties will be presented with the total number of seats won by each party, along with a pie chart showing the vote share on the bottom of the page.

Check out DH's latest videos

Election FAQs
