Election FAQs | How to register as an NRI voter

Residing out of India but wish to vote in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly Elections? The Election Commission of India has you covered.

Indian citizens settled abroad must follow a set of regulations for getting themselves registered in order to exercise their right.

According to the ECI, "a citizen of India, absent from the country owing to employment, education, etc", and who "has not acquired citizenship of any other country and otherwise eligible to be registered as a voter in the address mentioned in [their] passport", can enroll as an overseas/NRI voter.

Here's how one can register oneself as an NRI voter:

* First, fill the enrollment form. The NRI should file an application in the prescribed Form 6A before the electoral registration officer of the constituency within which the Indian residence of the NRI falls according to their passport.

*During the filing of Form 6A, the individual must upload a copy of their passport and other required documents like visa.

*The form can be filled online here. Alternatively, one can download the Form 6A from the ECI website. Forms are also available free of cost in Indian Missions.

* The application must be accompanied by self-attested copies of the relevant documents. While enclosing documents in the Form, the following must be submitted:

-One recent passport size coloured photograph affixed in Form 6A.

-Self attested photocopies of the relevant pages of the passport containing photograph and address in India

-The page of the passport containing the valid visa endorsement

*All these documents have to be filed by prospective voters either in person before the registration officer or can also be sent by post to the office. One can also file the required documents on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer of that state/Election Commission of India website.

*In case the application is sent by post, each photocopy must be duly attested. If the application is being submitted in person, the original passport must be produced for verification purposes.

*If the documents need to be posted, the address of the respective electoral district officer can be found on the website of the Election Commission of India or the Chief election officer of that particular state. The link to the state wise officers’ website is available on the main website of the Election Commission of India.

*Upon inspecting all the documents provided, the decision whether the NRI’s name will be included in the electoral roll or not will be taken. This will be sent to prospective voters via post as well as SMS. The electoral rolls are also made available on the website of the Chief Election Officer of the state, accessible to all.

*In case there have been any errors in the electoral roll, changes can be made in Form 8.