Election FAQs: Requirements to register to vote in India

Citizens of India who are 18 years and above are eligible to vote, provided they have the necessary documents. So, how can one register to vote in India and what are the requirements to do so?

1. The intended voter should be an Indian citizen.

2. As of Jan. 1 of the year in which the intended voter is planning to register oneself, he or she should be 18 years of age or above.

3. The applicant should be residing in the constituency from where he/she is planning to get enrolled to vote.

If one qualifies in all of the above criteria, he/she can then go to the next step of registering for the voting process.

There are two ways to register - online and offline registration. To register online, applicants should complete Form 6, which is for those wishing to cast their votes for the first time and for those who have shifted to another constituency. Applicants can use the NVSP site or the voter portal to download Form 6.

Once an applicant has filled out the form, he/she can submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer. The contents of the form will then be verified and the applicant's name will be included in the list of voters eligible to exercise their franchise. In India, there are three categories of voters - general, NRI and service voters.

One can also register to vote offline. To do so, one can fill out two copies of Form 6 that are available at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers. Fill up the application along with the required documents and give it to the Booth Level Officer of one's polling area. In case help is required, one can dial 1950 for assistance.

One can also confirm their registration by visiting the election website.