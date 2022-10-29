Election FAQs: Who is a service voter?

Election FAQs: Who is a service voter?

Service voters can cast their votes either through postal ballot or through a proxy voter duly appointed to them

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 29 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 16:08 ist

Among the many voters that will cast their votes during this year's Assembly Elections is a category of voters known as 'service voters'.

But who are service voters? DH brings you up to speed.

Who is a service voter?

According to the Election Commission of India, a service voter is a voter having a service qualification. Someone who is either a member of the Armed Forces of the Union, Armed Police Force of a State, or is otherwise employed under the Government of India.

Election FAQs | What is NOTA?

Service voters can cast their votes either through postal ballot or through a proxy voter duly appointed to them. A voter who opts to vote through a proxy is called a Classified Service Voter.

How is a service voter different from an ordinary elector?

While an ordinary elector is registered in the electoral roll of the constituency in which his place of ordinary residence is located, a person having service qualification can get enrolled as a ‘service voter’ at their native place even though he actually may be residing at a different place (of posting). This voter has, however, an option to get enrolled as a general elector at the place of posting where they factually, at the point of time, is residing ordinarily with their family for a sufficient span of time.

Is the spouse or son/daughter of a service voter also enrolled as a service voter?

If the spouse is ordinally residing with the service voter, then he/she shall be eligible to be enrolled as a service voter in the constituency concerned. However, this facility is not available for husbands of female service voters under the existing law.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election FAQs
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold

Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold

Declining bat population is a cause for human concern

Declining bat population is a cause for human concern

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

 