Electric vehicle fire: Gadkari warns companies

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 19:53 ist

Taking serious note of the recent incident of electric vehicles catching fire, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday warned that the government will take action against electric vehicle manufacturers if they are found negligent in adopting safety standards.

"If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,” Gadkari tweeted

Insisting that the government is committed to ensuring the safety of each and every commuter, the Minister said, “Companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately.”

“Several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in the last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents,” the Minister said.

The Road Transport Ministry already set up an expert team to probe the incidents and make recommendations to prevent such cases in future.

 

Electric Vehicle
Nitin Gadkari

