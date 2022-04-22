Electric Vehicle manufacturers showcase products as Indian Army looks to induct EVs

Three of India’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles on Friday gave a demonstration of their products to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and senior officials as the world’s second largest army gears up to induct electric vehicles.

Representatives of Tata Motors, Perfect Metal Industries and Revolt Motors showcased their EVs and briefed Singh about the enhancement in technology and range of operation achieved during the past few years, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

During the demonstration, Singh appreciated the Indian Army's initiative to induct EVs and reduce dependency on fossil fuel.

Induction of electric vehicles was one of the key agenda items of the ongoing Army Commander’s Conference that ended here on Friday.

Gen Naravane had earlier set up a Board of Officers under Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Singh Yadav, director general of supplies and transport as the presiding officer to formulate a time bound road map for introduction of EVs in the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Yadav briefed Gen Naravane, Army Commanders and senior officers on Friday about the board’s recommendations as well as the introduction schedule of electric vehicles. The plan is to procure such vehicles in three categories - cars, buses and motorcycles.

The Union government in 2015 had launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme to promote manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicle technology and to ensure sustainable growth of the same.

Over the last seven years, there has been a definite push to induct more and more electric vehicles in government departments. The government programme helped boost infrastructure development needed for the growth of electric vehicles.

With India setting a target of achieving 30 per cent EV sales penetration by 2030, the government has delicensed establishment of EV charging stations to facilitate the EV adoption.

As on June, 2021, there were 38 companies offering 102 EV models (31 e-two wheelers, 63 three wheelers and eight four wheelers) that are eligible for benefits under the FAME India scheme

