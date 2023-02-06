Eleven advocates, 2 judicial officers elevated as additional judges of three high courts

A total of 11 advocates and two judicial officers were on Monday appointed as additional judges in the high courts of Allahabad, Karnataka and Madras.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter and extended his best wishes to them.
Those appointed include six for the Allahabad High Court, five for the Madras High Court and two for the Karnataka High Court.
Two of the additional judges appointed to the Madras HC are judicial officers.
Also Read: Supreme Court gets 5 new judges; CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office
The names of some of them were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.
One of those appointed to the Madras High Court is advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri whose reported affiliation to the BJP had triggered a controversy.
Some lawyers had recently asked the Collegium to recall its recommendation for Gowri alleging her affiliation. Some other lawyers had supported her elevation, citing hard work and her commitment to the profession.
Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office
Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries
40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report
How China balloon over US made way into spying history
Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'
Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'
Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys
Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath
Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year