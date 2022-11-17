Elgar Parishad case: Supreme Court to hear Gautam Navlakha's plea on November 18

Elgar Parishad case: SC to hear Navlakha plea tomorrow

The apex court will also hear a plea of the NIA

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 17 2022, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 12:25 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who is yet to be shifted to house arrest despite court orders, in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case. 

More to follow...

 

Supreme Court
India News
NIA
Bhima Koregaon case

