Elon Musk to Neil deGrasse Tyson: Eminent personalities PM Modi will meet during US visit

Musk to Neil deGrasse Tyson: PM Modi to meet VIPs in US

PM Modi will meet around 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2023, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 11:44 ist
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk in the United States, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah) during his visit to the US. 

PM Modi will meet around 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more, according to ANI

Also Read — World confident that India’s top priority is peace: PM

The prime minister will also meet Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

Modi left on Tuesday on a state visit to the US billed as a turning point for bilateral relations, with deeper cooperation in defence and high technology in focus. 

More details are awaited. 

Narendra Modi
Elon Musk
India News
United States

