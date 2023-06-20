Elon Musk to Neil deGrasse Tyson: Eminent personalities PM Modi will meet during US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk in the United States, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah) during his visit to the US.

PM Modi will meet around 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more, according to ANI.

The prime minister will also meet Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

Modi left on Tuesday on a state visit to the US billed as a turning point for bilateral relations, with deeper cooperation in defence and high technology in focus.

More details are awaited.