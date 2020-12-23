Emami gets Good Manufacturing Practice tag from WHO

Emami gets Good Manufacturing Practice tag from WHO

The two units have also obtained Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products (CoPP), the company said in a statement

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 23 2020, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 13:21 ist
The company said the issuance of World Health Organisation - Good Manufacturing Practice (WHO-GMP) to the Emami units and CoPP for more than 40 such products under their Zandu brand umbrella, is a recognition and global testimony of the superior quality, safety and efficacy of the brand. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Two plants of home-grown FMCG company Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for its units at Vapi and Masat at Gujarat which manufactures ayurveda healthcare products under the 'Zandu' brand for a period of three years.

The two units have also obtained Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products (CoPP), the company said in a statement.

The company said the issuance of World Health Organisation - Good Manufacturing Practice (WHO-GMP) to the Emami units and CoPP for more than 40 such products under their Zandu brand umbrella, is a recognition and global testimony of the superior quality, safety and efficacy of the brand.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FMCG
Ayurveda
Gujarat
World Health Organization

What's Brewing

These Santas spread virus awareness among Thai children

These Santas spread virus awareness among Thai children

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

On Delhi's doorstep: A spirited protest

On Delhi's doorstep: A spirited protest

Karnataka: Selfhood & a struggle for universal justice

Karnataka: Selfhood & a struggle for universal justice

 