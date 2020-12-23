Emami gets Good Manufacturing Practice tag from WHO

Two plants of home-grown FMCG company Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for its units at Vapi and Masat at Gujarat which manufactures ayurveda healthcare products under the 'Zandu' brand for a period of three years.

The two units have also obtained Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products (CoPP), the company said in a statement.

The company said the issuance of World Health Organisation - Good Manufacturing Practice (WHO-GMP) to the Emami units and CoPP for more than 40 such products under their Zandu brand umbrella, is a recognition and global testimony of the superior quality, safety and efficacy of the brand.