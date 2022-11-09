'Embarassing', says Supreme Court on Centre's plea to defer hearing on 2016 demonetisation 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred its hearing of a plea against the 2016 demonetisation process to November 24, while expressing displeasure with a request made by the Centre for it.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer, B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, adjourned the matter on a request by Attorney General R Venkataramani.

He sought a week's time to file a comprehensive affidavit in the matter while apologising to the bench for not being able to do so on a previous direction.

To this, the bench said, “Normally the Constitution bench never adjourns like this. We never rise like this. It is very embarrassing for the court also.”

Venkataramani too said that it is embarrassing for him also.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the petitioners advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma and others said it has never been an accepted practice before a Constitution bench. He opposed the adjournment request.

"This is highly unusual to ask a constitution bench for adjournment," Divan said.

He insisted the petitioners should be allowed to argue and the RBI and the central government could take their time to file the affidavits.

Another counsel said the situation is “embarrassing”.

The court, while allowing adjournment, made it clear that the government and RBI must submit their affidavits within a week.

The court posted the matter for consideration for November 24.

Over 50 petitions have been put before the Constitution bench related to the challenge to the Centre’s 2016 demonetisation decision to take currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations out of circulation.