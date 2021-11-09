Eminent academic Ramakrishna Rao no more

He was an internationally recognised psychologist and served as president of US-based Parapsychological Association

  • Nov 09 2021, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 20:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Eminent academician and psychologist Koneru Ramakrishna Rao died of age-related illness here on Tuesday, family sources said. Ramakrishna Rao (89) was a recipient of Padma Shri in the year 2011.

He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and Chancellor of GITAM deemed-to-be university and had written over 20 books and several hundred research papers.

He was an internationally recognised psychologist and served as president of US-based Parapsychological Association and Indian Academy of Applied Psychology.

He was a scholar of Gandhian studies as well. Ramakrishna Rao was a former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and instrumental in initiating many key reforms in the university curriculum. Many universities conferred honorary doctorates on him. Rao is survived by two daughters and a son.

