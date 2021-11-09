Eminent academic Ramakrishna Rao no more

Eminent academician and psychologist Koneru Ramakrishna Rao died of age-related illness here on Tuesday, family sources said. Ramakrishna Rao (89) was a recipient of Padma Shri in the year 2011.
He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and Chancellor of GITAM deemed-to-be university and had written over 20 books and several hundred research papers.
He was an internationally recognised psychologist and served as president of US-based Parapsychological Association and Indian Academy of Applied Psychology.
He was a scholar of Gandhian studies as well. Ramakrishna Rao was a former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and instrumental in initiating many key reforms in the university curriculum. Many universities conferred honorary doctorates on him. Rao is survived by two daughters and a son.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon
Yamuna's toxic foam may cause skin ailments: Experts
Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter
Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year
Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam
Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads