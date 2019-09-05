Eminent writer Kiran Nagarkar passed away on Thursday evening in Mumbai. He was 77.

Nagarkar was novelist, playwright, film and drama critic and screenwriter both in Marathi and English, was considered one of the most significant writers of postcolonial India.

Amongst his works are Saat Sakkam Trechalis (Seven Sixes Are Forty Three) (1974), Ravan and Eddie (1994), and the epic novel, Cuckold (1997) for which he was awarded the 2001 Sahitya Akademi Award in English by the Sahitya Akademi.