Emirates launches India humanitarian air-bridge to transport Covid-19 relief for free

Middle-Eastern airliner, Emirates has set up a humanitarian air-bridge between Dubai and nine Indian cities including Bengaluru to transport urgent medical and relief items linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emirates will offer cargo capacity free of charge on an "as available" basis on all of its flights to nine cities in India, to help international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) rapidly deliver relief supplies, where it is needed, the airline said in an official statement.

Over the past weeks, Emirates SkyCargo has already been transporting medicines and medical equipment on scheduled and charter cargo flights to India. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive, said: "We stand with the Indian people and will do all we can to help India get back on its feet."

Emirates has 95 weekly flights to nine destinations in India. "The International Humanitarian City in Dubai is the largest crisis relief hub in the world and we will work closely with them to facilitate the movement of urgent medical supplies."

The first shipment sent as part of the air-bridge is a consignment of over 12 tonnes of multi-purpose tents from the World Health Organization (WHO), destined for Delhi, and coordinated by the IHC in Dubai. Last year over 1,292 shipments were dispatched from the IHC in Dubai.