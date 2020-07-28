Employees stuck due to lockdown will be treated as working if they intimated govt

Central government employees, who were on official tour or on leave and unable to rejoin duty due to lockdown, will be considered to have started attending office on the expiry of their tour or leave if they have intimated to the authorities about difficulty in attending office due to non-availability of public transport or flights.

This was clarified in an office memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued an office memorandum while clarifying on the regularisation of absence during Covid-19 lockdown.

The office memorandum was issued after the DoPT received several queries from employees who proceeded on leave but could not report for duty due to non-availability of public transport or flights and restrictions on inter/intra state movement of persons.

For those who were on official tour and were unable to return to their headquarters due to non-availability of public transport, the government servants will be deemed to have joined duty on the date of expiry of official tour if they have intimated the "difficulty in joining duty due to non-availability of public transport or flights.

Similarly, for government servants who were on leave prior to the lockdown orders issued on March 25 and the leave ended during the lockdown period, they will be deemed to have joined duty if they have intimated the office regarding their difficulty.

"In case of leave on medical grounds, this is subject to production of medical/fitness certificate," the order added.

However, the order made it clear that application for curtailing leaves running into lockdown period would not be entertained.

"Curtailment of sanctioned leave may not be agreed to, unless allowed by the leave sanctioning authority only in rare cases based on official exigency," it said.

For those employees who left the headquarters on the weekend prior to the lockdown (March 20, Friday) but could not return on March 23 (Monday) due to non-availability of transport, the order said they would be considered as joined duty on March 23 if they had intimated the same to the office.