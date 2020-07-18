Empty flats, community centres can be Covid-19 care facilities

The Centre has issued guidelines for setting up Covid care facilities within housing societies, residential complexes to be run by resident welfare associations as the infectious disease continued to spread rapidly through parts of the country.

According to guidelines, the makeshift Covid care facilities could be set up in community centres or common utility areas within residential complexes or even in empty flats that are isolated from the rest of the occupied dwelling units.

“It will be a dedicated health facility for management of suspect, asymptomatic, presymptomatic, very mild cases of Covid-19, residing in that particular residential facility,” the guidelines said.

India on Saturday added a record 34,884 new cases of Covid-19 that took the total confirmed cases to 10,38,716. Of these total 10.38 lakh cases, 6.53 lakh patients have already recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

“The actual caseload of Covid-19 in the country is only 3,58,692,” the health ministry said.

The Centre believes that setting up Covid care facilities within residential complexes may be more acceptable to residents and will help reduce the burden on existing facilities.

However, it stressed that this facility is not meant for elderly patients, children less than 10 years of age, pregnant or lactating women, and patients with co-morbidities.

The Covid care facility will follow strict infection prevention and control practices, the guidelines say, stating that confirmed and suspect cases would be kept in separate partitioned areas and no intermixing will be allowed. There should also be separate toilets for both categories.

The Ministry also issued a Covid-19 advisory for gated residential complexes, asking them to make provisions for hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) at entry points and in work areas.

The advisory also asked the RWAs to carry out thermal screening of visitors/staff at entry points and permit only asymptomatic individuals to enter the premises.

“Vendors, household help, car cleaners, delivery personnel, etc. will also undergo such screening daily. Physical distancing of at least six feet to be followed as far as feasible at all locations at all times in all common areas, including parks, corridors, lift lobbies, gyms and clubs,” it said.