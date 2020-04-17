Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dairoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Friday following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon security forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight is on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.