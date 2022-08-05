Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 05 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 14:43 ist

 An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

