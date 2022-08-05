Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
"Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.
There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube