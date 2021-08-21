Encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral in the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited, they said.