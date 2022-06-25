Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 25 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 21:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the Shirmal area of south Kashmir's Shopian after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway. So far, there are no reports of any casualty on either side, the official said.

