Encounter underway in J&K's Anantnag

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 22 2020, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 11:33 ist
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kapran forest area of Anantnag in South Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited. 

