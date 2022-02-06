'End of an era', 'rest in melody': Tributes for Lata Mangeshkar on social media

As the mellifluous voice of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar fell silent on Sunday, tributes poured in for the legendary singer on social media as well, with many people also sharing her pictures or clips of her old songs, fittingly describing her death as an "end of an era".

From Twitter to Facebook, the news feed was flooded with images of the singer, whose divine voice has ruled the silver screen and hearts of millions of people, across generations, in India and around the world.

Mangeshkar, one of the biggest music icons of the country, and recipient of Bharat Ratna died on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. She was 92.

No sooner had the news of her death come out, leaving legions of her admirers and fans grief-stricken, people also began to pay homage to her on social media.

'End of an era', 'RIPLataji' and 'Lata Mangeshkar' were trending on Twitter as thousands of social media users expressed their sentiments over the loss of a beloved icon of India, whose voice had the magical power to halt people in their tracks and melt anyone's heart.

On Facebook, the posts made by several users had a common refrain -- "Meri Awaz Hin Pehchan Hai. Gar yaad rahe" ('my voice is my identity, if you remember').

While some chose to post her image as an aged woman with a beaming smile she always wore, others used old, monochrome pictures of her in a young avatar.

"Some people are destined to be immortal and Lata ji is one of them. The fact that it is virtually impossible to make a list of favourite songs sung by her, is an indication of her stature and what she means to all of us. She will always remain in our hearts for as long as music continues to move our soul.

"With her passing comes to an end a remarkable life and a glorious era of music and voice that brought together hearts where everything else failed. Rest in peace, you will be forever alive in our hearts through your beautiful melodious songs and the sweetness of your golden voice. #LataMangeshkar," wrote Mamta Dugal Sharma and also posted a picture in tribute on 'India Pakistan Heritage Club' Facebook page.

Ayodhya-resident and noted author Yatindra Mishra, who has written a book on Mangeshkar, was heartbroken and shared an emotional post in Hindi on Facebook.

"My Saraswati, revered voice for me, the brightest manifestation of my creativity, has gone to eternity. An inauspicious and tuneless day for India. Lata didi, whom should I now go to with my grief," he wrote.

Many shared patriotic numbers sung by her, like 'Ae Mere Watan ke Logon', while others shared posters with few lyrics written on it, on social media.

"Every Soldier's Favourite Song This song united whole Bharat Each & Every-time…! Gratitude & Salute, "posted Major Surendra Poonia, and also shared a clip of the song 'Ae Mere Watan ke Logon'.

Naila Inayat on Twitter shared a news clip of her death and wrote: "There was none like her. Rest in melody, Lata Mangeshkar."

Reetu Rohini posted in Hindi on Facebook that life was a short affair of hearts, "but you (Lata Mangeshkar) will remain immortal in heartbeats".

Her voice was such that, Mangeshkar had fans, cutting across age barriers, ranging from young school children to old-timers.

For her gifted voice, she was often addressed as India's nightingale.

"The Nightingale's Gone, But The Voice Stays. Om Shanti," wrote @Atheist_Krishna on Twitter, and shared a graphic image of a flying bird leaving a cage towards the higher sky.

"An era comes to an end!! the songs, the memories, the pride.. nightingale!! Your voice will live on ma'am through your incredible body of work! Om Shanti!, #LataMangeshkar, tweeted Karan Kundrra in tribute.

