Enough of video of phone calls, sportspersons should get rewards as promised: Rahul

Enough of video of phone calls, now sportspersons should get rewards as promised, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an Instagram post, he posted screenshots of media reports claiming that Olympians in the past had not been paid the rewards announced in Haryana.

Gandhi also attached screenshots of tweets made in 2019 by Tokyo Games medal winner Neeraj Chopra - who won India's first ever gold in a track-and-field event - and Bajrang Punia, who won the bronze in wrestling, in which they urged ministers and authorities to fulfil the promise of rewards for athletes after winning medals.

"Players should get their dues along with congratulations, not cuts in the sports budget," Gandhi wrote on Instagram.

"Enough of video of phone calls, now hand out the amount of rewards," the former Congress chief said in an apparent swipe at the prime minister who spoke with several medal winners and videos of which were widely shared on social media.