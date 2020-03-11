Enough stock of essential commodities that will last for 3 months: Mizoram govt on coronavirus rumours

The Mizoram government on Wednesday said it has enough stock of essential commodities for at least three months, as residents of the state capital made a beeline in markets following rumours that the inter-state borders may be shut amid the coronavirus scare.

The rumours on social media after Mizoram's borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh were shut on Monday led to panic among the residents of the state.

A trader told PTI that he has sold over a hundred bags of rice and a substantial quantity of other essential grocery items in a day.

Supply Minister K Lalrinliana has assured people that they have nothing to fear as the state has "sufficient" stock of essential commodities.

The supply of rice, cooking gas, oil and other essentials is unlikely to be disrupted because Mizoram's border with neighbouring states would not be sealed, he said.

It will also be unaffected as Mizoram does not import foodgrains, gas and oil from Myanmar and Bangladesh, he said.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department officials said the stock was sufficient to meet the requirement of the state for three months.

The state government has prohibited hoarding and hiking prices of essential commodities. It has warned of legal action against violators under 'The Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019', they said.

A task force on the mitigation of coronavirus, headed by Chief Secretary Lalnunmawi Chuaungo, said there was enough stock of food items in the state.

Chuaungo said no case of coronavirus has been reported in the state till date. However, strict vigilance would be maintained along inter-state and international borders, he added.

Mizoram had on Monday sealed its borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, and banned the entry of foreigners to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

A state home department official said that personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) and state police will be deployed along the India-Bangladesh border while the Assam Rifles assisted by the police positioned at the India-Myanmar border.