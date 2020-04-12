Ensure cargo movement of all goods: MHA to states

Amid hiccups in the movement of goods in the country, theMinistry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday once again asked states to ensure that inter-state and intra-state movement of the cargo of all goods is allowed during COVID-19 national lockdown.

In a letter to state Chief Secretaries and Union Territory administrators, the MHA said inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and-essential goods are allowed under guidelines and the states should ensure that their movement is unhindered.

The letter also said that godowns and cold-storages should be allowed to function during the lockdown, as these services are exempted from lockdown guidelines.

The states have also been asked to issue movement passes without fail for workers with manufacturing units dealing with the production of essential services, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava told the daily briefing on COVID-19.

"Situationregarding essential commodities is under control. In the MHA control room, officials of Ministries of Civil Aviation, Consumer Affairs and railways have been working in coordination with states to resolve logistics problems," she said.

SomeArmy units are also on the ground helping in food distribution in villages and helping in spreading awareness of COVID-19 among villagers.