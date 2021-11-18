Ensure crypto doesn't end up in wrong hands: PM Modi

Ensure cryptocurrency doesn't end up in wrong hands: PM Modi to nations

The remarks came as the Modi government is still considering a regulatory framework required to manage and oversee investments in cryptocurrency

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2021, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 10:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is essential for democracies to work together and ensure that cryptocurrency or Bitcoin "doesn't end up in the wrong hands".

Delivering the keynote address at the Sydney Dialogue, PM Modi said, "It is essential for democracies to work together. They should also recognise national rights and promote trade, investment and the larger public good. Take cryptocurrency or Bitcoin for example. It is important that all democracies work together and ensure it doesn't end up in the wrong hands".

The remarks came as the Modi government is still considering a regulatory framework required to manage and oversee investments made by millions of Indians in the digital currency.

Last week, Modi chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies amid concerns that unregulated crypto markets could become avenues for money laundering and terror financing, sources had told Reuters

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Cryptocurrencies
cryptocurrency
investment
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 