Ensure evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said it was a "monumental blunder" for all of them to presume that Russia was just postering on Ukraine as he sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in ensuring the return of people from the state stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

In a letter to Shah, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to reach out to them "in this hour of crisis" and take steps to evacuate Indians, especially people from Jharkhand, stuck there.

"While all of us were aware of the tensions brewing between Russia and Ukraine for quite some time, presuming it as just a posturing by Russia turned out to be a monumental blunder," Soren said, pointing out that Russia eventually invaded its neighbour.

He said an estimated 20,000 Indians, including 18,000 students, are believed to be stranded in Ukraine. He said his office is "constantly being approached" by the relatives of those from the state who are stuck in Ukraine.

"They are in a state of panic and horror and compelled to move with limited stock of essential provisions to makeshift safety places like underground metro rail lines. Even the departmental stores are insisting on cash payments against essential procurements. Extreme inclement weather is adding to their pain," he said.

He told Shah, "I feel we must reach out to them in this hour of crisis and make best possible efforts to evacuate them back home."

The Chief Minister also shared a list of people from Jharkhand stuck in Ukraine along with their contact details with Shah, requesting him to instruct the central officials to take steps for their safe return to Jharkhand.

"Till such times, they could be accommodated in safe places with adequate supplies of essential items. An early response from you would certainly act as a supreme assurance to the anxious families," Soren wrote.

