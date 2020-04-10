Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday directed the Centre to ensure that persons suffering from mental ailments are provided with proper counselling and they do not become "easy carriers" of COVID-19, amid complaints that such people are roaming around the streets.

It asked the Ministry of Home Affairs should inform to the Commission the steps it has taken and proposals it has in its mind to help such people within two weeks. The response shall include details of the steps taken or proposed to be taken by the authorities to address the issue

The NHRC recommendation came following a complaint it received, which claimed violation of human rights of the mentally ill people roaming on the streets across the country.

It also asked the MHA to issue necessary directions to all states and Union Territories to ensure that "persons suffering from any kind of mental ailments under their jurisdiction are provided with proper counselling towards necessary precautions for their personal care and protection from the virus and not deprived of basic amenities like food, shelter and medical care etc."

While acknowledging the steps taken so far in connection with fighting COVID-19, the NHRC said some sections of the society such as persons suffering from mental illness require specific attention as even in normal circumstances, they are dependent on others and always need support.

"Therefore, in this time of crisis, it becomes the duty of the State to ensure food, shelter and social security for the people belonging to such vulnerable classes. This becomes more necessary because not only the people suffering from mental illness may be deprived of basic amenities but also become an easy carrier of the deadly virus posing life threat to many," it said.

According to the complaint, the NHRC said, a large number of persons suffering from various mental illnesses are loitering on the streets and are dependent for food, shelter and other kinds of help on temples, gurudwaras and other charity organisations. "But the administration has not issued any specific guidelines for these people and no arrangements for their survival during this period of the crisis have been made," the complaint said.