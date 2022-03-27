'Ensure normal power supply': Centre's advisory to states ahead of trade unions' strike

Ahead of the trade unions' two-day national strike from March 28 to March 30, the power ministry on Sunday wrote to all states governments and electricity authorities asking them to ensure normal functioning of the electricity supply during the strike of the employees.

The Ministry asked states to deploy additional manpower at all critical power stations to handle any emergency conditions. If there are any planned shutdown activities during these two days, the same may be rescheduled to suitable future dates, the ministry said.

The Ministry advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations.

Also Read | Banking services may be impacted partially due to nationwide strike on March 28-29

All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC (State Load Dispatching Centre and Regional Load Dispatching Centre) and National Load Dispatching Centre (NLDC) in the event of any contingency.

"All regional/state control room executives should be vigil and on high alert. All defence mechanisms such Under Frequency Relay based Load shedding (UFLS) shall be in service. A 24x7 Control Room may be made functional for information dissemination and for handling any kind of contingency," said the Ministry.

Also Read | Trade unions announce two-day nationwide general strike from Monday

The Ministry of Power on Saturday issued a circular requesting the states to take action against imported coal-based power plants if they fail to maintain adequate coal stocks.

The ministry said that it had been monitoring the coal supply situation in the country and has taken steps to ensure adequate coal supply and coal stocks based on the domestic coal received from Coal India Limited (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and Captive coal mines.

Watch latest videos by DH here: