Ensure one dose of vaccine for teaching, non-teaching staff by September: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday asked states and union territories to ensure at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination for all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools.

The push for vaccination came from Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, at a meeting with states and UTs amid a move by the government to re-open schools as Covid-19 pandemic appeared to ebb.

She advised Health and Education Secretaries of all States and UTs to jointly design a road map at district level for vaccination of all the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Also Read | India records highest Covid-19 vaccinations in a day

During the virtual meeting, Karwal advised all the states and UTs to get the first dose of vaccination completed for all the teaching and non teaching staff during the month of September 2021.

She said those teaching and non-teaching staff who have already received the first dose should be followed up rigorously for the second dose.

The Department of School Education and Literacy is also keeping itself updated on vaccination of teachers on a weekly basis through a tracker.

Several states have announced reopening of schools from September as Covid-19 cases have reduced and the pandemic appeared to be subsiding.