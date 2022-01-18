Ensure only Covaxin is given to 15-18 group: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech has urged healthcare workers to ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker on Tuesday said that it "received several additional reports of individuals in the 15-18 year age group being administered unapproved Covid-19 vaccines".

"We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 year age group," it said.

The company pointed out that Covaxin received approval based on thorough clinical trials evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only Covid-19 vaccine in India approved for children.

Bharat Biotech also thanked healthcare workers for their great service to the nation during the pandemic.

Nationwide vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years was rolled out on January 3. Over 3.71 crore children in the age group have so far received the jab.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: