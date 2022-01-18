Only Covaxin for 15-18 age group, says Bharat Biotech

Ensure only Covaxin is given to 15-18 group: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech also thanked healthcare workers for their great service to the nation during the pandemic

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 18 2022, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 21:14 ist
Nationwide vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years was rolled out on January 3. CRedit: AFP Photo

Bharat Biotech has urged healthcare workers to ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker on Tuesday said that it "received several additional reports of individuals in the 15-18 year age group being administered unapproved Covid-19 vaccines".

"We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 year age group," it said.

The company pointed out that Covaxin received approval based on thorough clinical trials evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only Covid-19 vaccine in India approved for children.

Bharat Biotech also thanked healthcare workers for their great service to the nation during the pandemic.

Nationwide vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years was rolled out on January 3. Over 3.71 crore children in the age group have so far received the jab.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Covaxin
Bharat Biotech
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

 