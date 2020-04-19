Ensure only 'genuine' exemptions are given by states: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed officials to ensure that only "genuine exemptions" are given by states when they relax the Covid-19 lockdown from Monday.

His direction came during a review meeting on Saturday in which senior Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials attended. He said the MHA officials should discuss with states on the relaxations they are planning to provide following the Centre allowing opening up of economic sectors, predominantly in rural areas.

"Applicable lockdown restrictions, as well as national directives, should be followed scrupulously. Certain activities are being permitted in those areas which do not fall within containment zones. Due caution has to be exercised to ensure that only genuine exemptions or relaxations are given," Shah told officers.

He said District Magistrates in collaboration with industries should make arrangements to transfer labourers to their place of work within the state. "Modi government believes that on one hand, this will give a fillip to economic activity and on the other, provide employment to the labourers," he said.

Shah also said the states should give attention to operationalise big industrial units, industrial estates and industrial complexes, especially where the labourers can be accommodated within the complex.

"Such activities can help to trigger economic revival while ensuring that the labourers are provided gainful employment. District Magistrates should also explore the possibility of providing labourers employment through agriculture as well as MGNREGA activities," he said.

He also directed officials to give "greater attention" to the welfare, including quality of meals, of the migrant labourers who are presently in relief camps.

States also should provide special security to healthcare professionals, as the country is going ahead with community-based testing. "Before the team goes for testing in the community, the groundwork in the community can be done by activating the peace committee and involving responsible community leaders, who can assuage the fear and confusion amongst the people with respect to testing, treatment and other aspects of Covid-19," he added.