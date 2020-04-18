Ensure safe return of UP people stranded outside state, set up control room: Jitin Prasada to CM

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to rescue the people from the state who are stuck in various parts of the country, suggesting that a control room be set up in Lucknow to coordinate such efforts.

In a letter to Adityanath, Prasada said thousands of migrants from Uttar Pradesh are stranded in different parts of the country due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and uncertainty and fear has gripped their minds and that of their families.

"In the hour of this crisis, these people, especially in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru as well as from other parts of the country, are longing to return to their permanent residence.They are looking at the state government for help," the former Union minister said.

In his letter, Prasada made four suggestions to the UP government including one that a survey be conducted at the tehsil or block level to find out details like in which part of the country are people with permanent residence in the state stranded and get a rough estimate of the logistics for the help that would be needed.

A control room be set up in Lucknow and its number should be widely disseminated so that people stranded outside the state as well as their family members can be reached out to and their needs assessed, said Prasada.

"This will also help the government to understand the seriousness of this problem and to raise the required resources for its solution," the Congress leader said.

This will also help in keeping close tabs on the problems of migrant labourers who have gone to different parts of the country in search of employment, find solutions for them, as well as to contact the concerned state governments, he said.

Prasada urged the chief minister to take appropriate measures to ensure the safe return of the people from the state who are stranded in other parts of the country.

There is also a need to arrange for the health checkup and quarantine facilities in the vicinity of the residence of those returning to the state, he said.

Prasada said such people would also need financial assistance, ration and other reliefs to sustain them in this time of crisis.

He also thanked the chief minister for bringing back students from Kota in Rajasthan.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, in a letter to Adityanath, had sought the setting up of a task force for economic revival in Uttar Pradesh and providing relief for farmers and labourers in the state suffering due to the crisis created by coronavirus.