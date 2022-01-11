Ensure special care for MPs above 60 years: Om Birla to officials ahead of Budget Session

With just three weeks left for the Budget Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inspected the Parliament House Complex and instructed officials to take measures to ensure special care for MPs above 60 years in a proactive manner.

Birla took stock of the health safety-related measures, especially against the backdrop of around 400 Parliament staff testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

He visited the Covid-19 testing facility set up in Parliament House Annexe for MPs and staff and reviewed the preparations there. Reviewing the testing and medical facilities, Birla directed officials to immediately address any requirements that were felt necessary.

The Speaker also directed officials to put in place all precautionary measures to check the pandemic and keep track of positive cases. Speaking to doctors and other Covid-19 warriors, Birla assured them that all resources will be provided to tackle the pandemic and that it will be made available on priority.

For the Budget Session, he said necessary arrangements are being made in order to facilitate the performance of Constitutional responsibilities of MPs. He directed officials to take special care of MPs above the age of 60 years and attend to their requirements in a proactive manner.

He also said all steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. He also instructed to ensure that sanitation and other arrangements are in place at all places, as per official guidelines and SoPs.

